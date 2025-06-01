NANS mourns 21 Kano athletes killed in fatal crash

Kano athletes returning from Gateway Games in Ogun die in auto crash

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed deep condolences to the government of Kano State and the families of the 21 athletes who tragically lost their lives in an auto crash at Gadar Yankifi, located in Garun Malam Local Government Area of the state.

The athletes were returning from the recently concluded National Sports Festival held in Ogun State when the fatal accident occurred on Saturday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed that 21 members of the Kano State contingent died, while 11 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

In response, President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and the Nigerian Governors Forum, among others, have extended condolences to the affected families and the government of Kano State.

In a statement released Saturday by its National Public Relations Officer, Samson Adeyemi, NANS described the tragedy as devastating and a profound loss to the Nigerian student community.

“This heartbreaking incident has cast a shadow of grief over the entire nation, particularly the youth and sports communities, as we mourn the untimely demise of these talented individuals who dedicated their lives to representing their state and uplifting the spirit of unity through sports,” Adeyemi said.

He extended sympathies to the Governor of Kano State, the Kano State Sports Council, and the people of Kano during what he called “a difficult time.”

“The loss of these bright stars is not only a loss to their immediate families but to the nation as a whole,” he added.

Adeyemi also urged the federal and state governments to implement measures that would prevent such tragedies in the future. “A thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this accident must be carried out to prevent future occurrences,” he concluded.

