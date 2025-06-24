NANS gives Wike 7-day ultimatum over closure of FCT primary schools

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a 7-day ultimatum to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, demanding the immediate reopening of public primary schools in the nation’s capital.

The association expressed deep concern over the continued closure of public primary schools in Abuja for over two months, attributing it to unresolved issues between the FCT Administration and the Local Government Education Authorities.

In a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, NANS decried the prolonged denial of access to basic education for children of the less privileged while children of the elite continue uninterrupted learning in expensive private schools.

“It is disheartening that for over two months, innocent children have been locked out of classrooms in the capital city of Nigeria. This injustice speaks volumes of the government’s insensitivity to the plight of the common man,” the statement reads.

NANS revealed that it had previously dispatched several official correspondences to the FCT Minister, appealing for urgent intervention and requesting a meeting to proffer workable solutions. However, none of the letters have been acknowledged, and no meeting has been granted.

The association stressed that its approach has been rooted in responsible engagement and constructive dialogue, but the silence of the Minister has left it with no option but to escalate its actions.

“If the schools are not reopened within the next seven working days, NANS will mobilize thousands of students and education rights advocates nationwide for a mass action and total shutdown of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA),” Comrade Oladoja warned.

NANS emphasised that the right to basic education is non-negotiable, and any attempt to suppress it under political or bureaucratic excuses will be met with legitimate resistance.

“Failure to act promptly will force us to bring Abuja’s administrative machinery to a standstill. The future of Nigerian children can not be sacrificed on the altar of administrative irresponsibility,” the statement concluded.