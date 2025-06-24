Naira rises to N1,595/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The naira yesterday appreciated to N1,595 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,600 per dollar on Monday.

But the Naira was stable at N1,550 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate narrowed to N45 per dollar from N50 per dollar on Monday.