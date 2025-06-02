NAHCON urges calm over Hajj visa closure

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has sympathised with intending pilgrims affected by the visa closure, urging them to trust that Hajj is Allah’s divine call.

The commission said efforts to persuade the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to reopen the visa portal were unsuccessful.

This is contained in statement on Monday by Fatima Usara, NAHCON’s Assistant Director of Information and Publication.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visa suspension affected 2,717 late-registered pilgrims from state welfare boards and licensed tour operators.

By the time of the visa blockage, 13,217 visas were issued to tour operators, out of 14,158 registered pilgrims — reflecting strong private sector participation.

“In spite of our concerted efforts to reopen the visa portal, even briefly, we regret to announce that this was not achieved.

“In light of this, NAHCON consoles those affected, urging them to remain faithful, as Hajj is a spiritual calling answered only by Allah’s will,” Usara said.

Pilgrims have also been advised to plan ahead to avoid future disappointment by observing deadlines during the Hajj preparation process.

Usara recalled NAHCON’s intervening in February to secure Masha’ir slots for its coordinators, aiding both public and private sector intending pilgrims.

“From registration’s start, NAHCON facilitated four deadline extensions — from fare remittance through to visa issuance.

“In spite of repeated warnings about the April 19 visa deadline and its consequences, some pilgrims delayed payments beyond the set period.

“Owing to multiple pleas, NAHCON formally requested a visa extension, which was granted, easing pressure for late-paying boards and operators.

“However, access to visa processing was eventually blocked on May 19, marking the final closure,” she said.

According to her, the one-month grace period helped many State Pilgrims’ Boards and operators finalise arrangements for their clients.

Nonetheless, 2,717 pilgrims missed out due to late registration. Meanwhile, 13,217 tour operator pilgrims secured visas, showing robust private sector involvement.

Usara noted that NAHCON also took extra steps, within legal bounds, to accommodate more pilgrims from licensed operators, further boosting their operational capacity.

“In spite of these efforts, NAHCON received reports of some operators working with third parties for premium Tent A+ services,” she said.

Usara stressed that only Rawaf Mina Company is authorised to provide Tent A+ services for the 2025 Hajj.

She warned that the commission will not be liable for issues arising from unauthorised arrangements outside this recognised provider.

She urged tour operators to avoid actions that may endanger pilgrims or violate Saudi regulations.

“All stakeholders must operate within officially approved guidelines for the safety and wellbeing of Nigerian pilgrims.

“NAHCON remains in contact with Saudi authorities to protect pilgrim interests and uphold international service standards for both sectors,” she said. (NAN)