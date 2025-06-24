NAFDAC seals shops, arrests 6 over illegal sale of bleaching creams in Kano

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arrested six persons and sealed several shops in Sabon Gari, Kano, over illegal sale of skin-bleaching creams.

Kano State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Mr Kasim Ibrahim, disclosed this during a press briefing on Tuesday in Kano.

He said the operation followed public complaints received on social media, as well as a directive from the agency’s director-general.

“Following complaints received through various social media channels and a directive from the director-general, we carried out discreet surveillance and mystery shopping on the products in question,” Ibrahim said.

He explained that the agency’s investigation uncovered six suspects involved in the distribution and unregulated use of bleaching creams.

”The products were allegedly marketed as beauty spa treatments but contained harmful and unapproved substances.

“After thorough analysis and robust discussions, we identified approximately six individuals involved in these illegal activities,” Ibrahim stated.

He said the raid conducted in collaboration with NAFDAC’s Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, led to the arrest of the suspects, profiling of their products, collection of samples for laboratory analysis, and sealing of the affected shops.

Ibrahim added that other companies found to be faking registered cosmetics or violating regulatory provisions were also sealed, pending further action.

NAFDAC further reiterated its regulatory mandate to oversee the manufacture, distribution, and sale of regulated products, including cosmetics, to safeguard public health.

“It is in fulfilment of this mandate that we took action to prevent potential public health disasters of significant magnitude. These criminal activities posed serious threats to public safety,” Ibrahim said.

He urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the agency, emphasising NAFDAC’s commitment, under the leadership of Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, to strict regulatory enforcement.”

“We encourage all Nigerians, if you see something, say something, to help prevent public health emergencies,” he said.

Ibrahim thanked the media for their support and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of Nigerians.