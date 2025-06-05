NAF destroys gun trucks, neutralizes fighters in Buratai

FILE IMAGE

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Thursday, confirmed that its aircraft under Operation Hadin Kai executed a precision airstrike in the early hours of June 5, 2025, dealing a significant blow to terrorist elements in Buratai, Borno State.

According to Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information, the successful operation followed credible intelligence that revealed insurgents were fleeing with four gun trucks.

“Surveillance assets tracked the movement of the terrorists as they attempted to regroup along an active route. NAF air assets responded swiftly, delivering precision strikes that destroyed two gun trucks loaded with supplies and neutralized several fighters,” Gabkwet stated.

He added that further details on the operation will be shared as they become available.

The airstrike is the latest in a series of coordinated efforts by the military to dismantle remaining insurgent strongholds in the North-East region, where renewed counter-terrorism offensives are ongoing.