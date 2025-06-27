NAF airstrikes kill terrorists, protect civilian lives in Niger

FILE IMAGE

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), under Operation FANSAN YAMMA Sector 1, has eliminated scores of terrorists in a series of precision air strikes in support of ground troops, targeting terrorists behind recent attacks in Niger.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Friday in Abuja.

Ejodame said the airstrikes were conducted from June 24 to June 26, following credible intelligence.

He said the NAF, had through inter-service and inter-agency cooperation, identified terrorists activities involving attacks and cattle rustling in Kakihun and Kumbashi communities.

“Swiftly deploying air assets, the Air Component executed multiple waves of precision strikes that neutralised scores of terrorists, destroyed their logistics, and disrupted regrouping efforts.

“The operation demonstrated NAF’s professionalism, rapid response capability, and strong coordination with ground forces and other agencies.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains resolutely committed to protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians and ensuring lasting peace across the country,” he said.

Vanguard News