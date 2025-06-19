NAF air strikes destroy IED factory, terrorists’ gun trucks in Borno

FILE IMAGE

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Thursday that its fighter aircraft operating under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) has destroyed an IED factory and terrorist gun trucks and eliminated dozens of fighters in Kwaltiri, within the Tumbuktu Triangle, Borno State.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations, said, ‘The 18 June 2025 airstrike followed intelligence reports of terrorist activity in the area.

“Surveillance confirmed the presence of an IED-making site and vehicles, which were struck in precision passes by NAF aircraft.

“The operation is a major blow to terrorists’ fighting capabilities, as the successful strikes not only disrupted their command and control as well as logistics chains but also sent shockwaves through their ranks, significantly degrading their morale and operational momentum.

“It reinforces NAF’s resolve to degrade terrorist capabilities and enhance security in the North East.”