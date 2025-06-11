NACA inaugurates committee against HIV/AIDS in Enugu

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) says sit has inaugurated the Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMCT)committee in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Enugu State.



NACA Director General (DG), Dr Temitope Ilori, said this on Wednesday during the inauguration in Enugu.

She said the essence was to complement the efforts of the state Ministry of Health and Enugu State Agency for the Control of AIDS (ENSACA).

The DG applauded the state Governor, Mr Peter Mbah, for his commitment to revamping the primary health care facilities to ensure no child was born with HIV.

”We also want to ensure that pregnant women have access to HIV testing and treatment in general and teaching hospitals, and that lifesaving drugs are administered,” she said.

Ilori urged the newly inaugurated committee members to work in synergy, adding that HIV is a multi-sectional issue that requires all hands to be on deck.

Earlier, the Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Dr Ikechukwu Obi, said that the 20-man committee he chaired would do their best to ensure the objectives were met.

He said that committees are one of the instruments the ministry uses to deliver activities and to oversee the achievement of objectives.

“The ministry also sets up technical groups in the committees to drive the process. The idea has been tested and trusted; this new committee will not be different, “he said.

Obi promised to ensure that PMCT and pediatric committees would function well in the state and achieve the set objectives for the benefit of the people.

In his remarks, the State Team Lead, Caritas Nigeria, Dr Fabian Bassey, commended the state government for its support in the health sector.

Bassey, however, said that more needed to be done in the treatment and care of pregnant women and children, hence, the PMCT committee.

He said that the state had successfully handled that of adults, but now the target should be children, including the unborn child.

He said that Caritas Nigeria planned with the state government to train traditional birth attendants and ensure that they have access to test kits to get many pregnant women tested for HIV.

Also, the Coordinator of the Network of People Living with AIDS, Mrs Lilian Agbo, lauded the committee’s inauguration.

She said it would bring about a way forward, intervention and give people living with the virus hope to live again.