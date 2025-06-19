My presidential ambition in the cooler for now — Orji Kalu

Sen Orji Kalu

The Senator representing Abia North at the National Assembly and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Privatisation, Senator Orji Kalu has stated that his presidential ambition will be postponed until President Bola Tinubu completes his second term.

Kalu said the party is supreme, adding that even if he has the ambition to run for the presidency, he cannot fight the party, which he noted had already endorsed President Bola Tinubu for another term that will end in 2031.

Speaking with newsmen in Igbere in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State on Tuesday, the lawmaker stated that his presidential ambition is in the cooler and will be revived again after Tinubu completes his second term in office.

According to him, “I am a member of the APC and our party has comfortably endorsed President Tinubu. So, even if I have Presidential ambition, it is in the cooler for now because I cannot fight the party. The party is supreme. The supremacy of the party is what President Tinubu is enjoying.

“He will enjoy it and we will elect him President. At God’s own time, if I still have the energy and the resources, after President Tinubu in 2031, who says, I can’t contest for the President? It is possible”

The Lawmaker also said he would re-contest the Abia North senatorial district seat in 2027 if the people found him worthy to come back.

He said, “In 2027, I will run for re-election for the Senate. I will run if our people find me worthy. A man who has done more than 187 roads in six years as a senator, and I have done more than 123 primary schools”.

Speaking on the performance of President Tinubu in the last two years, Kalu said, “I work closely with him. The President has done very well within two years. If we can give him the benefits of finishing another two years and doing another term, I think we will see a lot of changes in the economy”.

The Abia senator said the endorsement of President Tinubu for another term is not hasty as is being speculated in some quarters, adding that the party did the right thing to encourage him to do more.

According to him, “The party did the right thing because we are in the mid-term and we need to encourage the President to do more. The sitting President has the right to re-contest and we will support him one hundred percent.”