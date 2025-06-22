My mother had me when she was 26 – Ashmusy

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian content creator and actress Amarachi Amusi, popularly known as Ashmusy or Ashmoney, has shared a heartwarming moment with her mother during a recent trip to the United States.

Ashmusy posted a video capturing her mother’s joyful experience at a pool, revealing the emotional story behind the moment. In her words, “On this day, it felt so good seeing my mother become a young girl again. You have no idea what it took me to force her to wear this swimsuit to the pool. Anyway, this woman had me when she was 26 and she spent all her youthful times taking care of children. So I promised that I will have her enjoy that youth now.”

The video shows Ashmusy’s mother swimming and enjoying herself, a rare treat after years of dedication to her family. Ashmusy expressed her gratitude and hope for others, saying, “I really hope everyone can have their mum enjoy the fruit of their labor like this.”

Fans and followers have praised Ashmusy for her devotion, with many sharing their own stories of celebrating their parents. The touching video continues to inspire conversations about family, gratitude, and giving back.