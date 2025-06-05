My Govt is committed to transforming Nigeria police — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to transforming the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies.

Speaking at the second edition of the Police Award and Commendation Ceremony in Abuja, President Tinubu—represented by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio—emphasized that modern policing requires modern tools, intelligence-driven strategies, and strong community partnerships.

“My administration remains steadfast in its commitment to the transformation of the Nigeria Police Force and, indeed, other security agencies,” he said.

“We understand that modern policing demands modern tools, continuous training, intelligence-led strategies, and community partnership. We will continue to invest in cutting-edge equipment, technological support, capacity-building programmes, and welfare schemes aimed at enhancing professional efficiency and boosting morale across the rank and file.”

President Tinubu also issued a strong message to police personnel across the country:

“While the Federal Government will continue to do its part, I must charge every police officer, regardless of rank or posting, to uphold the sacred trust bestowed upon you by the Nigerian people.

“The power you wield is not for intimidation but for protection. It is not for abuse but for service to your fatherland.”

He stressed the need for accountability, professionalism, and integrity, urging officers to reject all forms of misconduct and corruption.

Congratulating award recipients, Tinubu said: “You have made the nation and your families proud. Let this recognition spur you to even greater heights. Let your example inspire others within the Force to emulate your discipline, hard work, and integrity.”

He described the event not merely as a moment of celebration but as a call to renewed service and reflection on the values the police must uphold.

In a statement from his media office on Thursday, Senate President Akpabio announced a personal donation of ₦5 million to the family of ACP Aniedi Cecilia Udoh, a 2024 awardee who died in active service in May.

Udoh, who hailed from Akwa Ibom State, was until her death the Area Commander of Ahoada in Rivers State Command and was honored as the Community Policing Advocate of the Year 2024.

Akpabio recounted his long-standing support for the police, including his tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State, during which he donated 350 patrol vehicles, four armored personnel carriers, marine platforms, and constructed a MOPOL base and Police Secondary School—all at no cost to the police.

As Senate President, he said, 10 new police stations have already been completed in his Senatorial District.

“I am not tired of supporting the police. On behalf of the National Assembly, I assure you we will stop at nothing to appropriate the necessary funds to improve the welfare and capacity of the Police,” Akpabio stated.

In his welcome address, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, described the police reform agenda as a daily commitment.

“The transformation of the Nigeria Police Force is not a slogan—it is a commitment. This occasion is not just about laurels; it is about legacy. Policing is not transactional. It is transformational,” the IGP said.

He emphasized that the Nigerian people remain the police’s most important partners in delivering safety and justice across the nation.