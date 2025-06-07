My father battled prostate cancer for 16 years – Mike Ejeagha’s son

…As the Highlife Legend Dies at 95

By Benjamin Njoku

Mike Ejeagha, the legendary highlife musician, passed away on Friday night after a prolonged 16-year battle with prostate cancer.

His eldest son, Emma Ejeagha, disclosed this in a telephone conversation with Vanguard on Saturday.

The highlife icon died at the 32 Garrison Hospital in Enugu, at the age of 95.

According to Emma, his father was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2006 and had been hospitalized multiple times over the years. His health took a turn for the worse two weeks ago, prompting another hospitalization. Although he was initially stabilized and discharged, he was rushed back to the hospital last Tuesday. Sadly, he did not survive.

Emma, who was present during his father’s final moments, described him as a peace-loving man and a genius.

“Papa died at exactly 8 p.m. on Friday, and his body has been deposited in the morgue. I was with him during his final moments. I will meet with my family in the morning to break the news to them,” Emma said.

Before his death, Ejeagha had instructed his son not to embalm his body or keep it in the morgue for too long.

A renowned folklorist, songwriter, and musician, Mike Ejeagha was a towering figure in Nigerian music, especially during the 1980s. His unique brand of Igbo folk music resonated across generations.

In 2024, his 1983 classic song “Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche” gained renewed attention after it was featured in a viral dance skit by comedian Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, popularly known as Brain Jotter. The skit sparked a global dance challenge, reigniting interest in Ejeagha’s music.

The resurgence not only rekindled public appreciation for the folk legend but also led to a revival of his career. Many fans and admirers visited him at his Enugu residence to pay homage. During this period, Ejeagha began receiving long-overdue royalties, and a road in Enugu was renamed in his honor as a tribute to his enduring legacy.

Mike Ejeagha will be remembered as a foundational figure in the evolution of Igbo highlife music for over six decades. His legacy lives on, with his son committed to preserving his rich musical heritage.