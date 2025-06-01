My daughter’s trending video a political mischief – Gov Eno

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has responded to a recently resurfaced video in which his daughter, Jane Eddidiong Ufot, accuses him in connection with her mother’s death.

Eno confirmed that the video was recorded last year, shortly after his wife’s passing, and described its resurgence as a ploy by political detractors.

Speaking in Uyo during the birthday celebration of former Deputy Governor, Obong Nsima Ekere, Governor Eno addressed the controversy.

Present at the event were family members, including Jane herself—who currently serves as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Health, Safety, and Environment.

Reacting to the video’s renewed circulation, the governor said, “We’re in political times, so you expect more of this. My family is intact—you can see everyone here. The video in question was recorded shortly after my wife passed away last year. So why is it resurfacing now, just as we’re marking our second anniversary and celebrating our achievements? It only confirms there are detractors.”

He continued, “Jane is right here, with her husband. We have a good family. The children were under pressure. Losing a loved one is traumatic, especially for them. I appeal to the public—please stop bringing back sad memories. I’ve lost my wife already. May her perfect soul rest in peace.”

Governor Eno emphasized his resolve not to be distracted: “I remain focused and committed to serving the people of Akwa Ibom. I wouldn’t wish what happened to me on anyone. If those sharing this video wish the same for themselves, I wish them luck. But I believe even in politics, families should be off-limits. I assure you, my family is intact—we are fine.”

Mrs. Patience Eno, the governor’s wife, was reported by Government House, Uyo, to have “passed away peacefully at the hospital on 26th September 2024, in the presence of her family,” after an undisclosed illness. However, in the now-viral video, Jane claimed her mother was “sacrificed.”

In the first of the twin videos, Jane said: “My name is Jane Eddidiong Ufot, SSA to the Governor on Health, Safety and Environment. Daddy, I’m sending this post to you alone. Please, let’s talk before this destroys everything. I am not a sacrifice. Mummy was—I’m not. I give you a few minutes. If you don’t act, I’ll post this everywhere.”

In another video, she is seen speaking to her daughter, prompting her to repeat: “Tell Grandpa, ‘Do you want them to kill us? Do you want us to die like my baby brother died?’”

Jane added emotionally: “If I die today, or if my daughter dies—Agimini—if we die because God is exposing the truth, so be it. But my blood will not go in vain. Please listen to this—I’m more interested in staying alive.”

Following the death of Mrs. Patience Eno, the governor appointed his eldest daughter, Lady Helen Obareki, to assume the responsibilities of the First Lady and continue her mother’s “Golden Initiatives For All” (GIFA) pet project—amid rumors suggesting the existence of a second wife.