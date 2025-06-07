My call into ministry not by merit – Oyedepo

Oyedepo

***We got here not only by direction but also by diverse corrections.

By Olayinka Ajayi

The presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFC), also known as Winners Chapel, David Olaniyi Oyedepo, has reaffirmed that his venture into ministry was not on merit.

Oyedepo, who stated this during the church’s monthly leadership empowerment summit on Saturday, while appreciating God’s vision to grow the church using him, said, “Where we are today is not by power nor by might, but by the manifold grace of God. My call to ministry was not by merit but just by grace.

“God told me, I have given you the people; now build them with me by putting brighter light into them. God is determined to raise up for himself a revolution of end-time armies through the depth of revelations. People of attraction, and by them, I will storm the world.

“God once told me, ‘It’s not that you are better; I have more than a thousand ready to take over if you missed it.”

He urged leaders of the church across the globe to pray for grace to serve God righteously and adhere to every spiritual instruction.

“So we got here not by direction but by diverse corrections. No man is all-knowing. This is why we have Jesus as the master.

“We are liable to get things wrong, but to refuse correction can be costly because God will never back up what he has commanded. We had packed our bags to go to Jos, and I heard God say, you are not going to Jos.”