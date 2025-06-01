My breasts bring me all the money I could ever ask for – Sissy Icecream

By Ayo Onikoyi

Social media influencer and plus-size model Sissy Icecream, real name Nessa Anietie, sat down for a revealing interview with media personality Egungun of Lagos, where she opened up about body positivity, money, and modern relationships.

The curvy content creator didn’t hold back when speaking about how her figure has influenced both her confidence and her income.

“I don’t have back pains. My body compliments it. I am not slim, so my body compliments it,” Sissy shared proudly when asked about having big breasts. Far from seeing them as a burden, she called them her “money bag.”

“It brings me all the money I could ever ask for. Maybe when I’m like 40 or something, I’ll think about reducing it.”