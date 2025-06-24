My battle with drug addiction, survivor recounts

…As MTN Foundation holds anti-substance abuse advocacy walk

By Chioma Obinna

At 35, Nick A. (not real name) looks back on his life, reflecting on a past riddled with substance abuse and the eventual triumph of recovery. The first among four sons, and now a tsuccessful trader, Nick’s story began at age 13. A seemingly innocuous encounter with alcohol and cigarettes during a casual gathering with cousins spiraled into years of addiction.

“It started as fun,” he said at an event organised by MTN Foundation to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

“I was with my cousins, and they gave me beer. They didn’t want me to smoke, but curiosity got the better of me, that’s how it all began.”

For Nick, curiosity quickly morphed into experimentation and eventually regular indulgence in stronger substances like marijuana, pills, and other illicit drugs.

Despite his growing dependence, Nick managed to maintain good grades in secondary school, a fact that masked his struggles.

“My first year at university was fine, but by the second year, I couldn’t function without drugs,” he recalled.

His grades plummeted, and his addiction became evident to his family. That’s when they knew something was wrong.”

The turning point came after years of denial and escalating dependence. “I lost my sanity. I became psychotic, that was my lowest point. I knew I needed to change.”

After multiple attempts at rehabilitation, including a two-year intensive treatment programme, Nick began the long journey to recovery. Today, he is a beacon of hope, maintaining sobriety and advocating for those battling addiction. “Recovery is possible, no matter how far you’ve fallen. I’ve rebuilt my life, and I’m proof that it can be done., he stated.”

Nick’s story is a testament to the devastating effects of drug abuse on individuals and families. His journey from addiction to recovery mirrors the broader societal challenges of combating substance abuse—a concern that experts and stakeholders underscored at the weekend event.

Stakeholders highlighted the need for collective action to prevent the devastating toll of drug abuse and to empower individuals like Nnamdi to reclaim their lives.

During the walk which kicked off from Gbagada Estate and ended at the UNILAG gate in Akoka, Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu called for action against drug abuse.

“Drug abuse is destroying families and robbing us of future leaders. Prevention is cheaper than cure. It’s everyone’s responsibility to say no to drug abuse.

“We must educate our children early, observe the signs of drug use, and provide timely interventions. This is a fight we cannot afford to lose.”

She highlighted the importance of community involvement, referencing parents and teachers as key stakeholders. “Mothers, fathers, teachers, and leaders must all come together. We cannot rest until this battle is won.

“No one is safe if drug abuse continues unchecked. We must all use our voices and actions to advocate for a drug-free society.”

Speaking, Chairman of the MTN Foundation, Dr. Mosun Belo-Olusoga reinforced the urgency of addressing substance abuse, particularly among the youth.

“The future of our nation depends on our youth. Cutting substance abuse from the root is vital,” she said.

Belo-Olusoga identified peer pressure, idleness, and negative parental influence as key drivers of drug abuse.

“Parents must be role models. Prevention is much cheaper than treating addiction. Say no to drug abuse, and don’t even experiment,” she advised.

For Belo-Olusoga, the solution begins with awareness. “Once students understand the dangers, they are better equipped to make the right choices. This is why our advocacy focuses on education and empowerment,” she explained.

Commander Abubakar Liman Wali of NDLEA, Lagos Command, commended the initiative and stressed the need for proactive measures. “Fighting drug abuse is not just about law enforcement. Prevention through education and youth engagement is critical,” he stated.

The Director at the MTN Foundation, Prof Ifeoma Okoye highlighted the role of grassroots involvement, “We must start this conversation from the family level. Parents, teachers, and faith-based organizations must be part of this effort. The earlier we educate our children, the better.”

Okoye emphasised that the fight against drug abuse transcends urban areas. “In rural communities, substances like lizard feces and other harmful items are used for intoxication. Parents are often unaware of these dangers. We need to bring this conversation into every home.”

Okoye stressed the importance of starting young. “We must teach children that they are their own future. Health is the foundation for everything—success, happiness, and longevity.

“This fight is for everyone. Whether in urban centers or rural communities, we all have a role to play. Together, we can make a difference.”

On her part, a Behavioral psychologist, Dr. Itunuoluwa Onifade offered insights into the psychological dimensions of addiction and recovery. “Understanding your strengths, weaknesses, and values is crucial. When individuals know themselves, they make better choices and are less susceptible to harmful influences.”

tional safety plan as a vital tool for navigating stress and avoiding relapse. “Knowing your warning signs and practicing emotional regulation techniques, like breathing exercises and grounding methods, can help.”

She also likened resilience to an emotional bank. “Just like a financial bank, if you don’t deposit into it, you can’t withdraw during tough times. Building resilience is about preparing for external pressures while staying grounded,” Onifade added.

The advocacy walk, organised by the MTN Foundation in collaboration with the NDLEA and other stakeholders, brought together leaders, experts, and community members. The aim was to raise awareness, educate, and inspire action against the transition now.