MURIC faults Okpebholo for handing over schools to Christian missions

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has accused Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State of abdicating his responsibilities.

The allegation came after the governor approved the handing over of 8 schools in Auchi, Edo North, a Muslim-dominated area, as well as 28 other schools in other places, to Christian missionaries.



The Islamic human rights group demanded a reversal of the policy, which it described as obnoxious, archaic, myopic, anachronistic and a tragic return to colonial days.



This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, June 25 2025, by the Executive Director of the organization, Professor Ishaq Akintola.



The full statement reads:

“Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on Monday, June 16, 2025, approved the return of eight secondary and primary schools in Edo North after meeting with the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Bishop Gabriel Dunia.

“But barely one week later, on Tuesday, June 24 2025, the governor again approved 28 additional schools in Edo Central and South Senatorial districts to missionary organizations.

“This policy is archaic, myopic, anachronistic and a tragic return to colonial days. It is an abdication of responsibilities. It is also pernicious, escapist and naive.

“MURIC frowns at the return of schools to missionaries for four main reasons. Firstly, both the federal and state governments have responsibilities to discharge in the area of education. Now, returning schools to missionaries is a stylish way of dodging duties in this regard.

“Secondly, there is the likelihood of a fall in qualities both among the teaching staff and equipment if schools are returned to missionaries. Can the Edo State government boast about this after reopening schools?

“Edo State labelled its 2024 budget a ‘Budget of Finishing Strong’, but is this kind of abdication anywhere close to finishing strong? N32.2 billion was allocated to education out of the total budget of N325.3 billion, representing 10%. This budget was later revised upward to N485.6 billion by the state’s House of Assembly. How does a state get more money yet drop its responsibilities to the electorate?

“Thirdly, Christian missionaries running schools in predominantly Muslim areas are known for their neo-colonial tendencies and the enslavement of Muslim students. They have been accused of forceful conversion, intimidation and coercion of Muslim students. Already, the Edo State Council for Islamic Affairs has protested against this obnoxious policy.

“Muslim students are most likely to be denied admission as conversion carrots are dangled before them as a condition for entry. This was the case when schools were under the control of Christian missionaries.

“Fourthly, the return of schools to missionaries will rob students in missionary schools of the free education policy that the Edo State government is currently providing. This further reinforces our allegation that the state government is seeking to evade its earlier commitments.

“We therefore urge Governor Monday Okpebholo to do a rethink over the issue of return of schools to missionaries.”