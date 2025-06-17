Murder of DPO: Police arrests three suspects, recover firearms

The Police Command in Rivers has announced the arrest of three suspected cultists allegedly involved in the murder of a senior police officer in the state.

Bako Angbashim, former Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada Division, was captured and beheaded by suspected cultists in September 2023, prompting a statewide manhunt for the perpetrators.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson of the Command, disclosed on Tuesday in Port Harcourt that the arrests followed credible intelligence on the suspects’ whereabouts.

“Following actionable intelligence, operatives from the Octopus Tactical Unit successfully apprehended one of the murder suspects, known simply as K1.

“K1 is identified as a member of the Iceland cult group, formerly led by the late 2Baba, which has been linked to the killing of the late DPO, Bako Angbashim,” she said.

Iringe-Koko stated that during interrogation, K1 disclosed the identities of other accomplices, leading to the arrest of two additional suspects.

She explained that the officers subsequently tracked and arrested LoveGod Goodluck in Ikata Community, Ahoada East area, and Precious Olumini, who previously escaped from custody.

She added that the operatives recovered a locally made single-barrel gun and two cartridges from Goodluck, while an English-made pump-action rifle and a locally made pistol were seized from Olumini.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of the Iceland cult group, which has been responsible for a series of violent crimes in the Ahoada-East axis of the state,” Iringe-Koko added.

She confirmed that investigation was ongoing and assured that the suspects would be charged in court upon conclusion.

She said that police were intensifying the manhunt for the other fleeing members of the syndicate, with the goal of recovering additional weapons and ensuring they were brought to justice.

According to Iringe-Koko, the arrests represent a significant breakthrough in the command’s ongoing efforts to combat cultism and violent crimes across the state. (NAN)