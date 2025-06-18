Mrs. Tinubu: I’ll continue to pursue programmes that will promote girls education

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — NIGERIA’S First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has promised she will continue to pursue programs and initiatives that will promote the health and education of girls and women.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu also said that enhancing the education of girls in the area of healthcare courses will ultimately improve health and well-being of Nigerians.

Mrs. Tinubu stated this at the 13th anniversary and 7th MERCK Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit in Dubai.

Speaking along First Ladies of 13 other nations, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said empowering girls through education plays a crucial role in building stronger and healthier nations.

The Nigeria’s First Lady in a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, was quoted as saying: “I agree that this is a highly beneficial program for our country, and I am committed to expanding it further through my Office and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

“By doing so, we will be able to empower more Nigerian doctors, ultimately enhancing public healthcare and improving the well-being of our people.

“As a lifelong teacher, I believe in empowering girls through education, as it plays a crucial role in building stronger and healthier nations.

“Through the Renewed Hope Initiative, which I chair, we have continually made interventions in education and youth empowerment, prioritizing girl child education”.

She stated that the efforts of MERCK Foundation, which has been supporting healthcare through the provision of scholarships to medical doctors and medical professionals from Africa and Asia in the last 13 years, is not only commendable but worthy of emulation.

She further added: “Dr. Kelej has explained to me that upon completing these courses, the doctors will have the capability to establish clinics within their respective health centers or hospitals.

“They will be able to provide essential care, helping to prevent and manage these conditions within their own communities”.

Other First Ladies present including Ghana, Senegal, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Kenya, Angola, Liberia, Maldives, CAR, Cape Verde, the Gambia, Gabon, Angola and Sao Tome & Principe all emphasized the role of African Women in domestic and public spheres, despite all the challenges they face culturally and financially.

They commended the MERCK Foundation for all it has done in the area of educating Africans on Health and ensuring the education of the girl child.

While welcoming the First Ladies and others at the event, the Chairman of the Foundation, Prof Dr Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp restated his belief that everyone should be able to live a healthy life and the young girl, given a chance to fulfil her dreams.

“Girls education is not a luxury. We should see to the end of girls always being discriminated”.

“ We are building a critical arm of MERCK Program, to support the girls in education”.

For the CEO of the Foundation, Senator Dr Rasha Kelej the MERCK Foundation will continue to see to girl education and a strong medical workforce for the continent.

The event was to re-emphasize MERCK Foundations programs and seek areas of further collaboration with various African Countries through their First Ladies.

Already the Foundation has provided scholarships for 2,270 Medical practitioners from 52 countries in 44 critical areas of healthcare, educating the girl child through the Educating Linda Program, a full scholarship program where 956 girls have so far benefitted in Africa and the Community Awareness Program which includes breaking the infertility stigma, ending Gender Based Violence, ending prevalence of diabetes and hypertension among others.