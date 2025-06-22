Soludo commends Anambra school for winning UK-Nigeria debate

Nonye Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The wife of the Anambra State governor, Dr. Nonye Soludo has described the record achieved by students of Saint John Vianney Science College, Ukwulu, at the inaugural UK-Nigeria debate championship, as a great pattern that has become familiar in Anambra State.

The competition was jointly organized by ‘Bring It On Africa and Debate Mate UK,’ and was designed to foster cross-cultural dialogue and sharpen the critical thinking, oratory, and reasoning skills of students from both countries.

The students from Anambra emerged the overall winner, beating counterparts from both Nigeria and the United Kingdom to clinch the coveted prize in which top-ranking schools from both countries participated in.

Four institutions namely, Britarch Schools, Abuja; Sure Start School, Abuja; St. Augustine’s College, Jos; and St. John Vianney Science College, Ukwulu, represented Nigeria at the competition, while Central Foundation Girls’ School, Maghull High School, and Shireland High School represented the United Kingdom.

“Our state is the moulding ground for exceptional talents and record setters who are tapping greatly from the abundant opportunities that our administration is offering.

“By defeating Ivy League schools to clinch the coveted grand prize, our great students have shown, once again, that education lives in the core of Anambra’s most cherished dream. It is a philosophy that our administration clearly understands and is constantly investing in to achieve the kind of result that we’re just celebrating”, Mrs Soludo said.

She commended the students for “shining the Anambra brand to the world, and proving that education is the bedrock of the state’s human capital excellence”.

The governor’s wife also congratulated the staff and management of Saint John Vianney Science College, for taking students’ career development serious by exposing them to life-changing academic and personal engagements that will help them to prosper in their chosen fields in future.

The students who represented Anambra State in the competition were Chibueze Jennifer, Obiokafor Catherine, Eneoli Benjamin, and Onwuegbusi Valentine, and their guide, John Onuigbo.