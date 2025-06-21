MRS raises pump price of Dangote Refinery petrol to N925 in Lagos

…South West N935, North East N955, North East N955 per litre

By Udeme Akpan

MRS, a major distributor of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, has announced new pump prices for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, across Nigeria.

This follows a recent adjustment of the refinery ex-depot price for petrol to N880 per litre, up from N825 per litre, indicating a 6.7 per cent increase.

According to MRS, the product would be sold at N925, N935, N955, N945 and N955 per litre in Lagos, South West, North East, North West and Central and South South and East, respectively.

The company said the new prices take effect from June 21, 2025, adding that members of the public can report if any station is not selling at the price.”

Meanwhile, members of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria, MEMAN, said they will discuss with the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to fully understand the implementation of its plan to supply directly to filling stations nationwide.

The Executive Secretary of MEMAN, Clement Isong, stated this during a webinar organised by the association, noting that the marketers would also engage with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and other stakeholders.

He said: “At this point, we are watching the market, trying to understand it. We have read it in the news. We need to understand exactly where it impacts and what it impacts before we can have some clarity as to how far it will go in terms of impact.

“And that requires a lot of discussion; discussion with Dangote himself, discussion with the authorities, discussion with other stakeholders. At some point in time, we shall engage and do what is necessary to protect the market should we have to do so. But for now, we are trying to understand exactly what this initiative is and how it will impact the market.

“It would be irresponsible of us to say anything before being clear as to exactly what it means. We are not clear, for instance, whether it means that there is an equalisation policy, whether it means the same price everywhere in the country, we don’t know. Until we have clarity as to exactly what the initiative is, before we can engage.”

Isong, who noted that Dangote’s plan to distribute fuel with Compressed Natural Gas-powered trucks, said: “CNG is a policy of the government. It’s a policy still in implementation. We do not have enough CNG infrastructure in place. So, a lot of planning has to be done to be able to implement it. Bold companies are companies that will take advantage of available opportunities. So, distribution by CNG trucks is one of the available opportunities, so far as you’re able to make it work for you.”