Mr. Dutch unveils powerful music video for “Dodorima” featuring Soweto Gospel Choir & Raybekah

Afrobeat innovator Mr. Dutch has officially released the striking visual for his inspirational single “Dodorima,” featuring the legendary Soweto Gospel Choir and rising Nigerian star Raybekah. The video’s debut aligns with the launch of his much-anticipated debut album, They Thought I Was Done, delivering a compelling fusion of music and visual storytelling rooted in faith and African unity.

Directed by Mr. Dutch himself, the “Dodorima” video is both cinematic and deeply personal. Through rich, symbolic imagery, it follows a narrative of hardship, healing, and spiritual awakening — mirroring the artist’s own transformative journey.

> “This is more than just a music video; it’s a visual prayer,” says Mr. Dutch. “Dodorima is my story—my survival. I wanted people to not only hear the message, but experience it. Every shot is a reflection of the path I’ve walked—through pain, through culture, through grace.”

The term Dodorima, rooted in both Edo and Igbo heritage, conveys themes of gratitude, truth, and endurance. These layers come to life in the video’s compelling performances, with the celestial vocals of Soweto Gospel Choir, the raw emotion of Raybekah, and the spiritual depth of Mr. Dutch merging seamlessly into a unified message of hope and strength.

Set against breathtaking backdrops and emotionally charged scenes, the video also serves as a visual ode to pan-African pride and connection. Mr. Dutch’s enigmatic Afro Cyborg persona appears briefly—symbolizing transformation, strength, and awakening.

> “Collaborating with Mr. Dutch on this was a spiritual experience,” shares the Soweto Gospel Choir. “It brought together Nigeria and South Africa, gospel and Afrobeat, sorrow and celebration.”

“Dodorima” is the first official video from They Thought I Was Done, a boundary-pushing debut album that chronicles Mr. Dutch’s evolution both as an artist and a human being.

About Mr. Dutch

Born Bright Ukpabi, Mr. Dutch is a Nigerian singer-songwriter celebrated for his distinctive Afro Cyborg identity—a fusion of futuristic visuals and Afrobeats innovation. He made waves with hits like Antidote, Keys To My Heart, and E No Finish featuring Burna Boy. His artistic flair expanded in the 2022 joint project World Citizens with UK-based Kida Kudz, bridging the Lagos-London Afrofusion scenes. In 2023, his collaboration with South Africa’s Amapiano star Aymos on Ungowami solidified his cross-continental presence. Now, with the release of They Thought I Was Done, Mr. Dutch stands poised as one of Africa’s most compelling musical voices.