MPAC condemns gruesome killing of Muslim passengers in Mangu

By Ishola Balogun

The Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) has condemned in strong terms the recent attack in Plateau State, Nigeria, where innocent Muslim travelers were brutally killed.

MPAC described the killings on Friday as horrific, senseless and gross violation of victims’ right to life.

In a statement signed by MPAC Executive Chairman, Disu Kamor, said: “This tragic and inhumane attack is not only a gross violation of the victims’ rights to life and movement, but it also represents yet another painful reminder of the growing climate of impunity, ethnic profiling, and targeted violence against Muslims in parts of Nigeria.

” The deliberate targeting of civilians – solely based on their religious identity – is a dangerous trend that must not be tolerated or normalized in any society.

“MPAC calls on the Federal Government, the Plateau State Government, and relevant security agencies to act swiftly and decisively. The perpetrators of this atrocity must be identified, arrested, and prosecuted in accordance with the law. The government’s failure to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians, regardless of faith or ethnicity, threatens national unity, peace, and stability.

“We appeal to the government, security agencies, and community leaders to work together to promote peace, understanding, and tolerance. The victims’ families deserve immediate justice and the survivors deserve support and care. We call on the government and security agencies to do all in their power to find and rescue any missing persons from the attack, and to provide support to their families.

“We also urge the media to report this incident with clear objectivity, accuracy, and fairness. Selective reporting and the consistent underreporting of anti-Muslim violence only serve to embolden the aggressors and silence the victims.

“To the families of the deceased and injured, MPAC offers its heartfelt condolences and prayers. May Allah (SWT) grant the martyrs Jannatul Firdaus, heal the injured, and safely return those still missing,” the group said.