Most reliable auto brand not in Nigeria — Report 

By Theodore Opara

It might shock you that the most reliable auto brand, according to Consumer Reports reliability ranking, is not represented in Nigeria. The brand, though a Japanese, had tested many Nigeria’s auto dealerships in the past but left for one reason or the other.

The brand, in case you are wondering, is Subaru. It took the title of most reliable brand in 2025 from the serial traditional winners, Toyota and Lexus. This development is perceived in the industry as the biggest upset. But it happened. Surprisingly, NIssan, Ford, Mitsubishi, and Mercedes-Benz which are very popular in this part of the world could not make the first ten in the survey. Here are the first ten most reliable auto brands according to the survey. While Subaru came first, Lexus, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Mazda, Audi, BMW, Kia and Hyundai followed in this order.

The report says that Subaru is, without a doubt, the biggest surprise on this year’s reliability list. According to RepairPal, an online automotive complaint resource, the Japanese brand has been known to suffer from certain issues such as head gasket failure, excessive oil consumption, and CVT transmission problems.

However, this year, the Subaru Impreza and Forester received well-above-average reliability scores, while the rest of the lineup, except the Solterra EV, is rated above average. One reason for this is that Subaru uses tried-and-tested technology, resulting in fewer problems. Subaru Models are revered for their all terrain prowess, be it Sedan or Sport Utility vehicles.

Lexus

Lexus the Japanese luxury brand is usually found in the first or second spot on Consumer Reports’ reliability rankings, so nothing has really changed for 2025. This Japanese brand builds cars that’ll last you a lifetime, and they’re right up there with the Europeans in terms of luxury. In Nigeria, Lexus has no representative but it is the second most visible brand, next to Toyota.

Four of Lexus’ models received an above-average score, while three managed an average rating.

In this year’s rankings, Consumer Reports says Lexus and Toyota have traded the two top spots for many years, but Toyota has now been knocked down to third. The brand took a hit due to below-average reliability ratings for three of its vehicles – the bZ4X EV, the Tundra, and the redesigned Tacoma. These models of Toyota are not present in Nigeria, though. If not for those models, Toyota would still reign supreme, as four Toyota models scored well above average, seven scored above average, and five scored average.

Honda

Honda is another Japanese carmaker known for making reliable, high-quality cars, and is usually found near the top of every Consumer Reports rating. This year, Honda earned fourth place overall in the reliability rankings.

Three of Honda’s models, including the CR-V and HR-V compact SUVs, received an above-average score, with another seven getting an average rating.

With Honda in fourth, it’s no surprise that its luxury brand follows right behind in fifth. Surprisingly, Acura no longer offers any hybrid models, despite Honda being one of the pioneers of that game.

This year, Consumer Reports has only ranked two Acura models, the RDX and MDX SUVs. The RDX received an above-average score, and the MDX was rated as average.

Mazda offers a wide variety of models, from the open-top 2-seater MX-5 Miata to the midsize three-row SUV CX-90. Its models tend to be affordable, good-looking, fun to drive, and reliable.

Several of Mazda’s vehicles have earned above-average reliability ratings by Consumer Reports, with the SUVs and crossovers consistently ranking among the best in the segment.

Audi is the first non-Japanese brand on the list. European luxury vehicles are loaded with modern technology, which, according to Scientific American, tends to fail more often than older tech that’s been tried and tested.

Even the entry-level vehicles in Audi’s lineup offer excellent build quality and are more luxurious than most of the Japanese models. That said, they also come with higher maintenance and repair costs, so Consumer Reports says it’s hard to recommend used models.

BMW is perhaps Audi’s fiercest competitor, and the two have duked it out for decades. This time, Audi won the battle, but the Bavarians are following right behind.

All the things we said about Audi also hold true for BMW. It’s one of the top brands if you’re in the market for a new luxury vehicle, but expect it to be costlier to own than a Lexus or Acura.

A couple of decades ago, no one would’ve guessed that Korean carmakers Kia and Hyundai would feature in the top-ten most reliable car brands, but here we are.

Kia now offers vehicles in most modern segments. They’re usually not among the top in terms of reliability, but the low price and excellent warranties help offset that.

Everything we said about Kia also goes for Hyundai, which secures the tenth spot on Consumer Reports’ rankings.

It’s possible to find some serious bargains in Hyundai’s lineup, and while they may not last as long as a Lexus, they’ll certainly run for a few hundred thousand miles. The electric Ioniq 5 N is even one of the most fun EVs on the market today.

Vanguard News