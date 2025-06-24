‘Most people here are broke’ – Tacha opens up on Nigerians struggling in the UK

Reality TV star and influencer Tacha Akide has stirred discussion online following her revelation about the financial challenges faced by Nigerians living in the UK.

In a recent viral video, the former Big Brother Naija housemate, who now resides in the UK, challenged the common perception that Nigerians abroad are financially better off.

According to Tacha, many Nigerians in the UK are merely getting by, and in some cases, are living less comfortably than those back home in Nigeria—largely due to the rising cost of living.

She emphasised that contrary to the idealized notion of life abroad, the reality is far from luxurious.

“You see those of you always having inferiority complex in Nigeria, thinking everyone here is rich, most people here are broke. The most broke people I have met are actually the people I met in the UK. Everyone is holding themselves. It is expensive,” Tacha said.

She continued by cautioning those in Nigeria who dream of relocating abroad without fully understanding the financial implications.

“Trust me when I tell you that the living situation here is not rosy. In fact, most people in Nigeria are living better off than people actually living here. So if you want to move, go ahead, but not with the mentality of ‘oh, it’s all rosy.’ You see yourself spending 300k on a freaking taxi in a freaking day, 1 million on a car in a week unless you want to use the train. Think about your decision,” she added.

Vanguard News