Most followed TikTok star Khaby Lame deported from US

Khaby Lame

The Italian-Senegalese internet sensation and the world’s most-followed TikTok creator, Khaby Lame, has been deported from the United States for overstaying his visa, according to The New York Times.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed that the 25-year-old influencer was detained last Friday at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. In a statement, ICE said Lame entered the country on April 30 but remained beyond the permitted duration of his visa.

Lame rose to fame for his viral silent reactions to overly complicated “life hack” videos and currently boasts over 160 million followers on TikTok. His success has led to global brand collaborations, a Hollywood film appearance, and a reality show titled Khaby Is Coming To America, which aired on Tubi.

News of his deportation quickly spread online, sparking debate and polarised reactions.

Conservative commentator and self-described Gen Z Trump supporter Bo Loudon claimed credit for Lame’s removal, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “Every single illegal alien needs to be DEPORTED. When I found out the biggest TikTok star, Khaby Lame, is an illegal alien evading taxes, I worked with Trump’s ICE to have him removed. He’s since been detained by ICE and removed.”

Lame has not issued a formal statement, but on Monday he shared an Instagram Story tagged in São Paulo, Brazil, his first confirmed location after leaving the US.

His former attorney, Riccardo Lanzo, told The New York Times that while Lame had spent considerable time in the US, there were uncertainties regarding the specifics of his visa status.