MOSOP, Ogoni initiative slam Ribadu over ‘provocative’ comments on oil resumption

By Daniel Abia | Port Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) and the Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI) have strongly condemned recent remarks by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, concerning the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland, describing them as provocative and insensitive.

In a joint response delivered by MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, during a Q&A session with Ogoni youths in Ebubu, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State on Sunday, the groups accused Ribadu of disregarding the painful history and unresolved grievances of the Ogoni people.

“The NSA’s statement is not only insensitive, it undermines five years of careful community engagement and reconciliation,” Nsuke said. “His comments neither reflect the current realities in Ogoni nor align with the positions adopted at the Ogoni Congress of November 30, 2024, and the Ogoni National Assembly of January 4, 2025.”

According to Nsuke, the 2024 Congress empowered MOSOP to negotiate Ogoni interests in oil and gas resources, while the January 4, 2025 resolutions firmly rejected any attempt to forcefully resume oil operations in the region.

“I believe the NSA is being misadvised on the true situation in Ogoni,” he added. “This matter is far too sensitive to be approached with such authority and force. What we need are deeper consultations and a sincere effort to address underlying issues.”

Nsuke expressed concern that recent actions by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) could unravel years of grassroots engagement, warning that Ogoni was being pushed dangerously close to the dark days of 1993.

“The NSA’s remarks carried an unfortunate tone of provocation,” he continued. “Instead of imposing decisions, the federal government should be seeking dialogue and showing empathy for a people who have suffered so much.”

He stressed that the Ogoni struggle is rooted in demands for justice, not just opposition to oil production. “When I heard the NSA’s comments, I wondered if he was referring to oil in Adamawa or the troubled land of Ogoni,” Nsuke remarked. “The Ogoni issue has international dimensions, and the government must be careful not to damage its global image or that of President Tinubu.”

The MOSOP president urged Ribadu to approach the matter with humanity and fairness, reminding him of the immense suffering endured by the Ogoni people.

“By 1999, over 30 Ogoni villages had been destroyed, and around 4,000 lives lost in the struggle. The Ogoni are still grappling with pollution, lack of clean water, and the painful memories of state repression. The massacre of May 21, 1994, and the execution of the Ogoni Nine in 1995 are wounds that remain open.”

He emphasized that until justice is served—both for the living and the dead—any move to resume oil production in Ogoni without addressing these historical injustices would be fiercely resisted.

“MOSOP and OLI are simply asking for basic rights and justice,” Nsuke concluded. “True peace and progress can only come through dialogue, not through force.”