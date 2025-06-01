Mokwa Flood: Two more corpses recovered, death toll rises to 153

…Search Continues by Local Divers

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Minna – Two more corpses have been recovered from the devastating flood that struck Mokwa last Thursday, bringing the official death toll to 153, according to a statement from the Niger State Government.

The bodies were discovered on Saturday night under a bridge in Mokwa by local divers and were buried on Sunday.

Confirming the development, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Usman, said that search and recovery operations are ongoing, with more victims still unaccounted for.

“As of today, Sunday, June 1, 2025, search and recovery operations have led to the discovery of two additional corpses, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 153,” the SSG stated.

He described the tragedy as a significant blow to the community, affecting numerous homes and individuals. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing relief and support to affected families and communities.

“While we share in the pain of all families that have been affected, we urge members of the public to remain calm and sensitive in their communications, particularly on social media and other platforms,” he appealed.

Usman called for collective mourning and responsible information sharing, noting that the spread of unverified or sensational content could worsen the community’s grief and confusion.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), in collaboration with local authorities and volunteers, continues round-the-clock efforts to provide assistance and coordinate rescue and recovery operations in Mokwa and surrounding areas.

The flood, which swept through the area following days of heavy rainfall, remains one of the worst natural disasters in the state’s recent history.