Mokwa Flood: Peter Obi visits Niger State, says Nigerians shouldn’t be poor or hungry

Peter Obi

…Donates N20m to Victims

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Minna – Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has decried the level of poverty and hunger in Nigeria, asserting that the country, endowed with vast human and natural resources, should be among the wealthiest nations in the world, not among the hungriest.

Obi made the remarks during a visit to Mokwa, Niger State, to commiserate with victims of the recent devastating flood. He described the disaster as tragic and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who died, while also praying for comfort for the bereaved families.

The former Anambra State governor donated N20 million to victims of the flood and used the occasion to emphasize the urgent need for Nigeria to harness its agricultural potential to tackle hunger and poverty.

“Nigeria has no reason to be among the top hungriest countries in the world,” Obi said. “What we need is to embark on initiatives that can lift us out of poverty. We are naturally blessed, yet we have failed to utilize these God-given resources.”

He identified Niger and Borno states as two regions capable of producing enough food not only to feed the country but also for export if given the right investment and leadership.

“If a small country like Bangladesh can produce 10 times the rice it consumes, Nigeria—especially Niger and Borno—can do much more with the right leadership,” he added.

Obi emphasized that agriculture remains a viable solution to Nigeria’s economic challenges, and called for a renewed focus on food production.

In response, Niger State Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba, expressed appreciation for Obi’s visit and donation. He echoed the need for the nation to take urgent steps to improve food security, particularly in the wake of the Mokwa flood.

“The people of Mokwa are predominantly farmers, and this disaster will worsen both food and healthcare situations in the state,” Garba noted.

He warned of potential health risks following the destruction of farmland and water supply infrastructure, describing the situation as a national catastrophe that calls for broad-based intervention.

Garba called on the federal government, NGOs, and well-meaning Nigerians to support the victims and help the state recover from the disaster.