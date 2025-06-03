Mokwa Flood: Northern elders express pain

….demands proper coordination between Federal, Niger State govts

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS death toll hits over 160 with property worth millions of Naira destroyed by the Mokwa flood last Thursday, the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Tuesday, expressed pain over the loss of lives recorded, and condoled with the victims’ families and Niger State Government.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson, NEF, Prof Abubakar Jika Jiddere, described flood and its impact as a painful tragedy that reminds them of similar devastating floods that swept through several parts of Northern Nigeria in 2024.

The statement read in part, “The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) wishes to convey its deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, and to the people and Government of Niger State, following the tragic and catastrophic flood disaster that has claimed the lives of over 160 citizens and resulted in the destruction of homes, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure worth billions of naira.

“This painful tragedy is not an isolated event. It echoes similar devastating floods that swept through several parts of Northern Nigeria in the past year, highlighting an alarming trend of recurrent natural disasters that continue to inflict severe humanitarian and socio-economic consequences on affected communities.

“The Forum is profoundly concerned by the recurring nature of these flood incidents, which reflect not only changing climate patterns but also systemic challenges in the areas of urban planning, environmental management, and disaster preparedness.

“The loss of so many lives and the scale of destruction witnessed in Niger State demand a robust, coordinated, and sustained response at the highest levels of government.”

Meanwhile, the Northern elders called for collaboration between the Federal and Niger State Governments to ensure effective coordination, proper targeting of aid, and long-term recovery planning.

“In this regard, the Northern Elders Forum calls on the Federal Government of Nigeria to take immediate and comprehensive action to support the victims and affected communities. This includes the urgent deployment of relief materials, provision of medical and psychosocial support, and restoration of essential services.

“NEF stresses that such intervention should be undertaken in close collaboration with the Niger State Government to ensure effective coordination, proper targeting of aid, and long-term recovery planning.”

The Forum also called for thorough investigation to unravel the causes and contributing factors behind the flooding.

“This should involve expert assessments of water management infrastructure, drainage systems, land use practices, and emergency response mechanisms.

“The outcome of such an investigation must inform the development of a national flood mitigation strategy tailored to the specific vulnerabilities of Northern Nigeria.

“To avert future disasters of this magnitude, NEF recommends urgent investment in modern flood control systems, rehabilitation and expansion of existing drainage networks, reinforcement of riverbanks, and the establishment of early warning systems.

“Additionally, there must be a commitment to public education and community-level preparedness, particularly in flood-prone areas.

“The Northern Elders Forum stands in solidarity with the victims of this tragedy and reaffirms its commitment to advocating for policies and actions that protect the lives, dignity, and welfare of all Nigerians.”