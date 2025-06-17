Mokwa Flood: Non-indigenes more affected – Niger Deputy Governor

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Niger State Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba, has disclosed that non-indigenes were more significantly affected by the recent Mokwa flood, which occurred about three weeks ago and claimed over 200 lives, while destroying property worth millions of naira.

Speaking in Minna during a condolence visit by officials from Veritas University, Abuja, Comrade Garba described the flood as not only a state tragedy but a national catastrophe.

“Though the exact statistics are yet to be confirmed, available records indicate that a greater number of the victims were non-indigenes, including people of Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa backgrounds. The widespread impact of the disaster across ethnic and regional lines is why we regard it as a national tragedy,” he said.

Garba noted that due to the scale of devastation, recovery and resettlement efforts for the displaced would be challenging and might take over a year to accomplish.

He expressed gratitude to Veritas University for its generous support towards the state’s appeal fund established to assist the victims.

Turning to the recent killings in Benue State, where over 100 persons were reportedly murdered, the Deputy Governor condemned the incident as an act of “pure wickedness.”

“The Benue killings are not a natural disaster but man-made cruelty. I urge faith-based organizations across the country to pray for the repose of the souls of the victims and for peace to return to Benue,” he added.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of Veritas University, Reverend Professor Hycenth Ichoku — represented by the Dean of the Faculty of Education, Reverend Dr. Peter Bakwaph — disclosed that families of some students from the university were affected by the Mokwa flood.

He described the disaster as deeply saddening and called on individuals and organizations to extend their support to the victims.

Veritas University donated 150 mattresses, mosquito nets, torchlights, and water guard to aid the relief efforts.