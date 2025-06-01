Mokwa Flood Disaster Victims: Senator Sani Musa donates N50m, trucks of foodstuffs

…Expresses Condolences, Solidarity with State Government and People of Mokwa

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), has donated the sum of N50 million along with several trucks loaded with essential food items—such as rice, millet, and maize—to assist victims of the recent devastating floods in Mokwa, Niger State. The disaster displaced over 3,000 residents and claimed at least 151 lives.

In a personally signed statement released on Saturday, Senator Musa expressed his deep condolences and solidarity with the Niger State Government and the people of Mokwa in the aftermath of the tragedy.

According to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), the flood—caused by intense rainfall—impacted 503 households, displaced 3,018 individuals, destroyed two bridges and two roads, and affected three communities, including the heavily submerged Hausawa and Tiffin Maza areas.

Senator Musa’s statement read:

“On behalf of myself, my family, and the good people of Niger East Senatorial District, I extend my deepest condolences to His Excellency, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, the people and Government of Niger State, His Royal Highness the Etsu Nupe, and the resilient people of Mokwa, following the recent and devastating floods that have severely impacted the region.

This tragic disaster has brought immense suffering—claiming lives, displacing families, and disrupting livelihoods. I mourn with the families who have lost loved ones and offer my heartfelt sympathies to all those affected.

As a demonstration of my commitment and compassion, I am supporting ongoing relief efforts with a donation of N50 million and several trucks of essential food items to provide immediate sustenance to the displaced and vulnerable.”

He also commended Governor Bago, the state government, traditional leaders, emergency responders, and volunteers for their tireless efforts in delivering relief to affected communities.

Senator Musa further called on citizens, corporate bodies, and humanitarian organizations to contribute meaningfully to ongoing recovery efforts.

“In times of hardship, our shared humanity and unity are our greatest strengths,” he added.

He concluded with prayers for divine protection and healing:

“I pray to Almighty Allah (SWT) to protect the people of Mokwa, guide the leadership of Niger State with wisdom, strengthen the affected families with patience, and restore peace and stability to the entire region. May He grant mercy to the departed souls and bring healing and hope to all. Ameen.”