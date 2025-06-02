Mokwa Flood: Death toll rises to 153

•I’m pained by loss of lives due to floods, auto crash —Buhari

•Atiku slams govts over Kano athletes’ crash, Niger flood deaths

By Wole Mosadomi, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Bashir Bello, Luminous Jannamike, Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo & Ogalah Ibrahim

ABUJA—FORMER President, Muhammadu Buhari has sent messages of condolence, following the death of more than one hundred persons in flash floods that destroyed homes and displaced thousands of residents earlier last week, in Niger state, and that of 22 young athletes, coaches, and officials, who died in a ghastly auto crash in Kano State.

In his messages to the bereaved families, governments and the people of Niger and Kano states, the former president said the tragic incidents, happening in a quick sequence had left him shocked and devastated as it did to many people in different parts of the world.

Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Mallam Garba Shehu, said: “I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to the floods in Niger state and the road accident in Kano state.

Also, former vice president Atiku Abubakar has criticised the Federal and state governments for their failure to address recurring safety and disaster management issues.

In a statement, Atiku expressed his heartbreak over the tragedies and called for urgent action to prevent further loss of lives.

He emphasised the need for improved road safety measures and proactive flood management strategies, especially as Nigeria enters the peak of the rainy season.

Atiku said: “I am heartbroken by news of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 21 Kano State athletes returning from the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta.

“These young men and women who have been cut in their prime represent the very best of our nation; dedicated, talented, and full of promise. Their untimely passing is a profound loss not only to their families and the people of Kano but to the entire country.”

The former vice president also addressed the rising death toll from flooding in Mokwa, Niger State, which has now surpassed 100. He stressed the need for immediate action to avert further disasters in flood-prone areas.

“I have just been updated that the death toll from the tragic flooding in Mokwa, Niger State, has jumped from 21 to over 100.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones. Meanwhile, we must proactively plan how to avert further loss of lives in other areas of our country prone to flooding, especially as we are still in the early days of the rainy season,” Atiku stated.

On his part, Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, expressed his shock and heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kano State following a tragic road accident that claimed the lives of 22 young athletes returning from the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Governor Radda described the incident as a “devastating blow to Nigeria’s sporting community” and a “painful loss that has left the entire nation in mourning.”

Similarly, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, said: “ACF deeply mourns the lives lost and prays to Almighty God to provide succor to the survivors, enabling them to remain resilient and rebuild their lives and livelihoods. May the injured recover their health soon.

“ACF prays such tragedies do not occur again anywhere in the states or the country.”

Mokwa Flood: Death toll rises to 153

In the Mokwa flood disaster, two more corpses have been recovered under the bridge in the Mokwa, Niger State, flood disaster, putting the number of deaths at 153, as search by local divers for corpses continues.

The two corpses were recovered on Saturday night, under a bridge around Mokwa, by local divers and were buried, yesterday.

Secretary to the State government, Abubakar Usman, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, said more bodies were still missing.