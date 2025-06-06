Mokwa flood, an act of God — IBB

Former Nigerian military President, Ibrahim Babangida

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has described the Mokwa flood that left almost 200 dead as quite unfortunate and an act of God.

Babangida who was reacting for the first time over the tragic incident called on people of the state to use the Eid-El- Kabir period to pray for the repose of lives of the deceased and protection of all those affected.

While commiserating with the people of Mokwa and entire State over the recent flood, IBB said,”what happened in Mokwa is unfortunate but it is ordained by Allah. It is beyond our powers and this is why we should all continue to pray for the souls of the deceased.

Babangida who spoke when he received a State Government delegation led by the Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba on a Salah homage at his residence, Minna commended the administration of Governor Umaru Bago for its developmental strides and called for sustenance even as he assured of his continued support.

The Deputy Governor, Comrade Garba who led the State Government delegation said the visit was to seek his blessings and fatherly advise.

“We are aware that the General is disturbed by the recent incident in Mokwa and all we need from all and sundry is prayers and we will also appreciate your fatherly role at all times especially at this trying period.

“The people of Niger State and Nigeria in general are appreciative of your diligent service to the country and we assure you that the State Government will not fail you as you remain a pillar of hope for the Nation,” the Deputy Governor said.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has called on the residents of the state to continue to pray fervently for peace, growth and development of the state and the Country at large.