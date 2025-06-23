MM Int’l Airport terminal one set for major renovation – FAAN MD

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, says major renovations will soon take place at Terminal One of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Kuku made this known during an interactive session at the FAAN Directorate of Commercial and Business Development Stakeholder Engagement, with the theme: “Strengthening Partnerships for Sustainable Growth and Development”.

She explained that the renovations were long overdue but had been delayed due to pending approvals and other contingencies.

Kuku, however, clarified that contrary to reports suggesting a total demolition of the terminal, she said only specific sections of the building would be affected during the renovation process.

“Rumours will come, rumours will go, but I assure you, we are not reconstructing. What we are doing is renovating,” she said.

Kuku assured airport concessionaires and stakeholders that they would be fully carried along throughout the process.

“Before the renovation begins, no matter your position, whether you operate a shop or hold a space, you will be duly notified and involved.

“There are many aspects to consider. We initially planned to complete the work in one to two years, but please be assured that you will be part of every step.

“We are awaiting final approvals, and I apologise for any confusion that may have arisen,” she said.

On modernisation efforts, Kuku disclosed that new airport equipment, including jet bridges and conveyor belts, had already arrived in the country.

“As we speak, all the new jet bridges required are already in the country, although installation has not yet commenced.

“Even brand new conveyor belts are here,” she added.

She noted that the renovation would be executed in phases, starting with the departure area, while the arrival hall, or possibly a temporary departure facility, would be used to manage operations during construction.

Kuku also addressed operational limitations of the current Avio bridges, particularly their inability to accommodate multiple wide-body aircraft simultaneously.

Regarding concerns about vendors and operators being asked to vacate the terminal, she clarified:

“What I said was to slow down on renewals and new applications into Terminal One so that we can plan effectively.

“The last thing I want is to approve a renewal and collect fees, only to start renovations in that same area shortly after. That’s why we’re sensitising everyone.”

She commended the airport managers and other staff for keeping operations running smoothly amid the upcoming changes. (NAN)