Misrepresentation of pastors online a growing concern – Christian Youth Forum

By Chioma Okoye

The Concerned Christian Youth Forum (CCYF) has expressed support for Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries International, following his recent comments on the misrepresentation of his sermons by some content creators.

Pastor Ibiyeomie recently cautioned against the unauthorized editing and sharing of his messages in ways that may mislead the public or misinterpret his intent. He noted that such actions could lead to consequences if not addressed.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the group’s Convener, James Paul Adama, the Forum emphasized the importance of accurate representation of religious messages, especially in the digital space.

“Our attention has been drawn to the recurring issue of Pastor Ibiyeomie’s sermons being shared out of context,” the statement read. “We believe our religious leaders should be accorded the respect they deserve, and their messages presented truthfully.”

The group highlighted a broader concern regarding the interpretation and use of religious content on social media, describing it as a trend that may create confusion among followers.

The CCYF called on the appropriate regulatory bodies to provide guidance on the responsible sharing of religious and public figures’ messages online, urging content creators to prioritize integrity and accuracy.

“We encourage the public to engage critically with online content and support platforms that uphold responsible digital practices,” Adama added.

He also emphasized the need for collaboration among faith-based organizations and civil society to promote respectful dialogue and preserve the values of spiritual institutions.