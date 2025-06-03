Minister pledges inclusivity, fairness in CBT rollout for WAEC, NECO

File image of exams candidates.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad says no student whether in the urban or rural communities will be left behind in the Computer-Based Test transition.

Ahmad was speaking during the monitoring of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in some selected schools in Abuja on Tuesday.

”We will not roll out CBT in a way that excludes any student. Every child will have the opportunity to write their examination, regardless of location or infrastructure.

“Nigerians should bear with us. We are taking all concerns seriously, and by the time CBT is fully rolled out, no child will be put at disadvantage,” she assured.

Highlighting the significant improvements the CBT transition promises, the minister acknowledged the technical and infrastructural challenges that must be addressed before full implementation.

Comparing the outcomes from traditional paper-based exams with the CBT, she said the visit showed a clear student preference for CBT.

”From my interaction with the students, they are happy with the CBT examination and actually show preference for it over the written method.

”At a CBT centre, everything was orderly and timely, but at a paper-based exam centre, not only was the exam delayed due to rain, but the script was not even on ground.

”These are the kinds of issues CBT is designed to eliminate. CBT will ensure students are given their full allotted exam time since the system begins counting only when the student accesses the questions.

“This helps to address problems like delays caused by weather, transportation issues, and administrative lapses,” she said.

Beyond timing, Ahmad said that CBT was also seen as a solution to eliminating rampant examination malpractices.

She said that with the individualised sets of questions for each candidate, impersonation, question leaks, and systemic answer sharing would be drastically reduced.

‘According to her, we know how students and schools manipulate the system, but CBT will shut those doors.”

She however acknowledged that the transition may face major logistical hurdles, especially in rural areas where electricity and internet infrastructure remain weak.

The Minister said WAEC and NECO were working closely with JAMB and other education stakeholder to address these gaps.

She added that the plan was to leverage JAMB’s well-equipped CBT centres for future exams, while also engaging with state governments to map out rural and urban challenges to design workable solutions.

“When we roll out the CBT examination, we are going to make use of existing JAMB centres. We are not going to make use of school centres, since as you rightly mentioned, there are schools in the rural locations that don’t have light.

”This school we are currently inspecting has no power in the exam hall. If CBT were being conducted here today, that would pose a serious challenge.

“So all these are are being considered and we are carefully planning to ensure that really when we embark on this CBT, no student is at a disadvantage,” she stressed.