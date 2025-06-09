Minister of Steel highlights Tinubu’s achievements, rallies support for 2027 re-election

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, on Saturday hosted a high-level stakeholders’ meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his country home in Ogbonicha, Ofu Local Government Area, Kogi State.

The interactive session was convened to highlight the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration over the past two years and to mobilize grassroots support ahead of the President’s 2027 re-election bid.

Addressing party members and constituents, Prince Audu emphasized the administration’s bold reforms and developmental strides, noting President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to tackling Nigeria’s pressing challenges, revitalizing the economy, improving citizens’ welfare, and delivering democratic dividends across the nation.

He noted that the impact of the Renewed Hope agenda is already visible, particularly at the grassroots level, citing a reduction in the prices of some staple foods as an early sign of economic improvement.

“In just two years, Mr. President has demonstrated strong political will and a genuine commitment to transform Nigeria. State FAAC allocations have increased significantly, and Kogi State has directly benefited from this boost,” Audu stated.

On developments in the steel sector, the minister reaffirmed the federal government’s determination to revive the Ajaokuta Steel Plant. He disclosed that an MoU has been signed with the plant’s Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and that talks are underway with potential investors in China — a major step toward the plant’s long-awaited resuscitation.

Speaking on the purpose of the gathering, Prince Audu said it was to brief stakeholders on the progress made by the Tinubu administration and to encourage continued unity and support within the APC.

“The stakeholders are excited about the feedback they received. Our people are feeling the impact of President Tinubu’s policies — especially in employment and infrastructure. I am confident that come 2027, we will deliver overwhelming support for the President. Tinubu is Kogi, and Kogi is Tinubu,” he declared.

He also reiterated that his ministerial appointment was a testament to Kogi’s significance in national politics and the administration’s commitment to rehabilitating Ajaokuta Steel Plant.

APC State Secretary, Mr. Joshua Onoja, praised the minister for convening the meeting and reaffirmed the party’s full support for President Tinubu’s re-election. He emphasized the unity and readiness of the Kogi APC to deliver at the polls.

Kogi APC Women Leader, Hajiya Hauwa Aduku, echoed the call for loyalty to the President, declaring, “There should be no vote for any other party from Kogi East.”

Hon. Saidu Ahmadu Baryoil, Member of the House of Assembly representing Ofu/Idah Federal Constituency, lauded Prince Audu’s leadership and affirmed Kogi East’s unwavering support for the APC. “The APC in Kogi was birthed by the late Prince Abubakar Audu. Today, you are walking in his footsteps. Kogi East stands firmly with you and with President Tinubu,” he said.

During the event, Prince Audu was presented with a Humanitarian Award by Arise Igala Magazine in recognition of his selfless service and contributions to the development of the Igala nation.

The well-attended session brought together APC chieftains, executive chairmen, councilors, party stalwarts, local government leaders, members of the Kogi State House of Assembly (past and present), the Audu/Faleke Support Group, and supporters from Kogi Central, West, and East.