MINILS DG, Aremu, expresses confidence in sustainable renewed hope reform agenda

Issa Aremu

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Director General of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS, Ilorin, Kwara State, Issa Aremu, has expressed total confidence in the sustainable Renewed Hope reform agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement, the reappointed Director General also congratulated Muslim faithful in Nigeria on the occasion of the 2025 Eid Mubarak, saying that the main message of the 2025 celebration—held during a time of far-reaching reforms—is that sacrifices are as divine as they are inevitable for nation-building.

The statement from MINILS, among other points, said:

“Comrade Issa Aremu, on behalf of the two Ministers of Labour and Employment, the management and staff of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, extends warm greetings and heartfelt wishes to all stakeholders in the labour education sector on the occasion of the 2025 Eid Mubarak.”

The newly reappointed Director General stated that the main message of the 2025 Eid Mubarak, observed during a period of significant reform, is that sacrifices are both divine and necessary for national development.

Aremu, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s assertion that “the toughest days” are receding, said it was time for governments at all levels, organized labour, and employers to jointly ensure—through social dialogue—that the dividends of reform are realized in the form of reindustrialization, mass creation of decent jobs, prompt payment of wages, and improved minimum and living wages, as well as pensions.

He stated that “as a new round of negotiations for a revised national minimum wage is scheduled for 2027, the premier national institute is prepared to offer policy advice and promote citizen engagement, just as it did during the historic 2024 minimum wage dialogue championed by President Tinubu.”

The Director General reiterated “that divergent views are inevitable in any transition or institutional reform. He emphasized that the staff and management of MINILS must continue to work together to fulfill the institute’s mandate of building capacity for stakeholders in the labour sector, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda—particularly regarding decent work, social dialogue, productivity improvement, and industrial harmony.”