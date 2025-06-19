Military retires 542 personnel

By Efe Onodjae & Dorin Nnademere

Five hundred and forty-two senior Non-Commissioned Officers, today, bowed out of the Nigerian Armed Forces after 35 years of service.

The disengagement ceremony comprised 362 soldiers from the Nigerian Army, 134 from the Nigerian Navy, and 46 from the Nigerian Air Force. , held at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre NAFRC in Oshodi, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Oluyede, commended the retirees for their commitment to national service.

The COAS, who is represented by the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, TRADOC, Major General Aligbe Obhiozele, said, “Today we celebrate your courage, discipline and selfless service to our great nation,

“Your 35-year journey embodies the finest military traditions of resilience and patriotism. As you transition to civilian life, we urge you to uphold these values and become pillars in your communities.”

The COAS reminded the retirees that society would expect nothing less than exemplary conduct from them as products of a disciplined system, while warning against post-service pitfalls like financial mismanagement and health neglect.

NAFRC Commandant, Air Vice Marshal Bashir Mamman, revealed that the centre had trained over 53,000 personnel since its inception, including members of paramilitary and allied forces.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for approving critical upgrades, including Increased starter packs for retirees, digitalisation of NAFRC records, website and e-learning infrastructure upgrades and modern workshop equipment installation

“These interventions have significantly enhanced our capacity to prepare servicemen for civilian life,” Mamman noted.

The retirees who were trained at the centre on different skills received their discharge certificates amid cheers from family members.

Some of them had mixed feelings about leaving military life but expressed optimism about new beginnings.

One of them, Sergeant Musa Bello, said, ” The training has prepared me well for civil life. I was trained on farming.I hope to invest my gratuity in it. I am proud of my service years”.

The event concluded with the traditional lowering of the flags as the retirees began their new journey as civilians.