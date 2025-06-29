Maybe I’m not good at marriage – Frank Edoho confirms end of second marriage

Popular media personality Frank Edoho has confirmed the end of his second marriage to Sandra Onyenuchenuya.

Edoho, who was previously married to broadcaster Katherine Obiang, with whom he shares three children, ended his first marriage in 2010 after seven years.

He went on to marry Sandra in 2013.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2014 and a second in 2016. However, the union quietly came to an end.

Speaking during a recent appearance on the Tea with Tay podcast, the 52-year-old former host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM) described the breakup as “devastating.”

While he did not go into specific reasons for the separation, Frank Edoho hinted that his approach to the relationship may have contributed to the outcome.

“Maybe I’m not good at marriage, I must confess. The two women I had been married to are not my soul mates. Love of your life is different from your soul mate,” he said.

“The love of your life is the person who comes to your mind when you think of love. But your soul mate is someone who understands you even before you express yourself and you naturally align with.

“I know that I went above and beyond for the two marriages. I carried my partner… I can abandon everything for her.

“But you don’t blame them for falling out of love with you. Take the footballer Kaka for example, he’s a Brazilian and he looks as handsome as an Indian.

“Very handsome guy, even when he retired from football, he was still handsome. But his wife divorced him. Do you know what she said? ‘He is too good’.”

