May 30 Sit-at-Home: IPOB hails total compliance, vows to immortalize Biafran heroes

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have praised what they described as widespread compliance with the Sit-at-Home directive observed on May 30, 2025, across parts of the South-East in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the Nigerian Civil War.

In a statement issued on June 1 by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB said the quiet streets and closed shops across major towns including Onitsha, Aba, Enugu, Nsukka, and Owerri, signified a deep commitment to remembering the victims of the conflict.

“On this sacred day, Biafra stood still,” the statement read. “Our people locked their shops, closed their markets, left the roads empty, and honored the silence of the graves.”

IPOB stated that the May 30 memorial has become a day of reflection for many in the region, adding that its observance affirms a strong cultural and historical identity.

The group emphasized its plan to institutionalize the remembrance by erecting memorials and cenotaphs in communities across the South-East from 2026 onwards. These, it said, would honor those who lost their lives during the 1967–1970 civil war and other related incidents.

Additionally, IPOB announced plans to initiate a campaign aimed at seeking international recognition of what it describes as the humanitarian crisis experienced during the war, especially the impact on civilians.

“The world should hear our voice,” the statement said. “We aim to ensure that the stories of those who suffered are not forgotten and are given their due place in historical records.”

While the group maintained that remembrance is a moral obligation, it called for peaceful observance and respect for the law during such commemorations.

The statement concluded with a call for unity and reflection, urging younger generations to learn from the past while working towards justice and dignity for all.