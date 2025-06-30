MAY 2025: IATA reports mixed results for African airlines

By Dickson Omobola

International Air Transport Association, IATA, has said African airlines saw a 2.1 per cent decrease in demand for air cargo in May 2025 compared to May 2024.

IATA also said the region’s carriers increased their cargo capacity by 2.7 per cent year-on-year, having achieved a 42.2 per cent cargo load factor.

On global passenger numbers for May 2025, IATA, however, stated that African carriers recorded a 9.5 per cent year-on-year increase in demand and .2 6.2 per cent rise in capacity.

It further added that Africa-Asia was the fastest-growing international corridor, with an expansion of 15.9 per cent.

“Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, RPK, was up 5.0 per cent compared to May 2024. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, ASK, was also up 5.0 per cent year-on-year.

“International demand rose 6.7 per cent compared to May 2024. Capacity was up 6.4 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.2 per cent .This is a record load factor on international flights for May,” IATA stated.

Speaking on the development, IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, said: “Air travel demand growth was uneven in May. Globally, the industry reported five per cent growth with Asia-Pacific taking the lead at 9.4 per cent. The outlier was North America which reported a 0.5 per cent decline, led by a 1.7 per cent fall in the US domestic market. Severe disruptions in the Middle East in late June remind us that geopolitical instability remains a challenge in some regions as airlines maintain safe operations with minimal passenger inconvenience.

“The impact of such instability on oil prices—which remained low throughout May—is also a critical factor to monitor. Importantly, consumer confidence appears to be strong with forward bookings for the peak Northern summer travel season, giving good reason for optimism.”