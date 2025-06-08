Matawalle cautions Zamfara APC members against insubordination

Bello Matawalle

The Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, has cautioned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to avoid acts of insubordination against the party in Zamfara state.



Matawalle made the call on Sunday while receiving the party executives from Anka, Bakura, Maradun, and Talata Mafara Local Government Areas, who paid him Sallah homage at his residence in his hometown, Maradun.

Matawalle, the immediate past Governor of the state, said APC members in the state should be thankful to God for having leaders with the people in their minds.

He commented on another former Governor, Sen Abdulaziz Yari, for his kind gestures to the development of the APC and the entire people of the state.

“As I always say, myself, Abdulaziz Yari and other APC leaders in the state have been trying our best to improve the welfare of our members and the good people of the state.

“I am using this medium to call on you to continue to support the party; we should avoid any acts of insubordination to the leadership of our great party.

“We should ignore any call to destroy the unity of our great party in the state,” he admonished.

Matawalle also called in the APC members to continue to be patient and assured them of more welfare packages, adding, “more job opportunities are coming for the benefits of the state.”

The minister also called on the people of the state to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu’s administration in promoting the country.

“I want to inform people of the state that President Tinubu has good intentions to develop Zamfara and the entire North-West…

“We are very grateful to Mr President for the ongoing Zaria-Gusau-Sokoto dual carriageway way.

“I am aware that, the Federal Government plans to execute more development projects in the state,” Matawalle added.

He mentioned the Mayanchi to Guru and Gusau-Isah-Sabon Birni highways, among others, as some of the major projects to be executed by the Tinubu administration.