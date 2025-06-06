Mass defection hits PDP in Akwa Ibom as lawmakers, LG chairs move to APC with Gov Eno

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Bayo Wahab

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been compounded with the defection of Governor Umo Eno and other political stakeholders in Akwa Ibom to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

An overwhelming majority of State Executive Council members, members of the House of Assembly, National Assembly Members and LG Chairs moved with Governor Eno to the ruling party.

On Friday June 5, 2025, the members openly pledged their support for Governor Eno and declared that they were moving with him to the new party platform because of his visionary and exemplary leadership style.

In his speech at the event, the governor said “ It was Dalai Lama, one of the world’s most highly admired moral voices who spoke so eloquently about change and the constancy of values. Dalia had advised the world to “Open your arms to change, but don’t let go of your values.”

“Today, fellow Akwaibomites, we are gathered here to witness change while equally affirming the constancy of our collective values and defining ethos as a State.

“For some time now, the political space particularly in this State and the Nation in general have been awash with the news of my likely movement from the PDP, the platform that had provided the levers and ladder of my political ascendancy to the position of Governor of this State. The discussions have elicited various layers of analysis in the process.

“ Today, I am here to answer some of those nagging questions. Like the Dalai Lama had said, we should always be open to change but not let go of our shared values.

“Earlier this morning, I submitted my formal Letter of Resignation from the PDP to my Ward Chairman, same copy was sent to both the State Chairman as well as the National Chairman. I have therefore, decided to Progressively move to the All Progressive Congress, the (APC).

“Standing before you today, I make bold to state categorically that, though I have, by today’s event, changed my political affiliation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All-Progressives Congress (APC) my values, my moral fibre, the foundational principles I have nourished and lived by remain unchanged and sacrosanct.

Why am I in the APC, you may ask? The answer is short and simple: Enlightened State Interest predicated on the need to align our State with the Centre to attract more Federal presence.

“Today, as I make this formal movement from the PDP to APC, I pledge to you again, my dear Akwaibomnites, that I will still run a bipartisan and inclusive governance. Akwa Ibom State, I promise you will be a model of how to work together, pray together, aspire together, dream together and achieve together without the polarising impulses of partisan politics. Political parties remain vehicles for elections. I will continue to ensure that governance is done through the prism of bipartisanship”

Setting the tone for the event Director-General of Campaigns, Chief Assam Assam, SAN said the movement of the Governor marks a new dawn in the political history of the State and presents a common front for the sustainable development of Akwa Ibom.

The symbolic presentation of the APC broom by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, was the highlight of the ceremony.

“What we are witnessing is not a defection — it is a movement. The people of Akwa Ibom are shifting to the progressive fold, and we welcome you warmly as you connect to the centre,” Uzodinma said.

The APC State Chairman, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo Local Government Chairs led by Dr. Uwemedimo Udo (Chairman of ALGON and Chairman of Uyo LGA), the State Executive Council led by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, the State House of Assembly led by Speaker Udeme Otong, and Members of the National Assembly led by Senator Ekong Sampson — all reaffirmed their support for the Governor’s decision.

In a goodwill message on behalf of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, his wife, Mrs. Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, praised the Governor’s courage and foresight:

“Your Excellency, you mean well for your people. This decision will strengthen our state’s connection with the national leadership.”

Also in attendance were the Governors of Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Ebonyi, Delta, Edo, Cross River. Minister of Budget & Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Petroluem ( Gas), Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo, dignitaries from across the federation, signaling broad national support and political realignment in the state.

A grand rally to formally welcome Governor Umo Eno and his supporters into the APC is expected to be announced soon.

Vanguard News