Marwa, UNODC urge public, state govts to join fight against illicit substance abuse

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has called on the Nigerian public and state governments to take active ownership of the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) at the NDLEA Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, Marwa emphasized the need for broad-based involvement as part of activities to commemorate the 2025 World Drug Day.

“As we enter another United Nations year focused on prevention, it is vital to stress that the responsibility of shielding our citizens from harmful substances does not rest solely on the shoulders of the NDLEA. It is a collective duty—one that demands the involvement of all, including the general public,” Marwa stated.

He said the agency will intensify its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) advocacy to engage families, schools, communities, workplaces, and other institutions in spreading awareness and prevention efforts.

Marwa highlighted the NDLEA’s continued progress in drug law enforcement, noting increases in arrests, convictions, and drug seizures, alongside innovations such as the use of body cameras in field operations. He also cited recent infrastructural milestones, including the commissioning of barracks and rehabilitation facilities in Adamawa and Kano states, with similar projects nearing completion in Abuja and Lagos.

He revealed that this year’s World Drug Day, themed “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention,” will serve as a framework for the agency’s outreach, including public awareness campaigns, stakeholder engagements, and youth programs.

A lineup of events has been scheduled:

Friday, June 20: Juma’at Service at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Saturday, June 21: Walk Against Drug Abuse in partnership with MTN Nigeria Foundation and the University of Abuja.

Sunday, June 22: Thanksgiving Service at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Wuye.

Monday, June 23: Final stage of a schools’ essay competition titled “Why I Must Not Take Drugs” at the NDLEA Conference Room, alongside NGO-led activities.

Tuesday, June 24: Outreach targeting out-of-school youth across markets and motor parks in FCT Area Councils.

Thursday, June 26 (World Drug Day): Grand finale at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Also speaking, UNODC’s Country Representative, Cheikh Ousman Toure, represented by Danilo Campisi, stressed that drug trafficking is closely linked to other crimes like human trafficking, illegal mining, and environmental degradation. He warned that proceeds from these illicit trades often fund extremist groups, deepening instability and poverty.

Campisi called for decentralization of drug control efforts and greater sub-national involvement, urging state governments to partner with the NDLEA in implementing evidence-based prevention and treatment programs.

“Stopping drug trafficking requires long-term, coordinated action across levels of government,” Campisi said. “UNODC remains committed to supporting Nigeria through border management, forensic capacity building, intelligence sharing, and support for joint investigations.”

He praised the leadership of Gen. Marwa and reaffirmed UNODC’s commitment to partnering with Nigeria in dismantling drug networks, preventing addiction, and restoring lives through recovery.

“We are proud to be on this vital journey with Nigeria,” he concluded.