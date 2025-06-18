Maritime Workers give firm 21-day ultimatum over poor welfare

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria MWUN, has issued a 21-day ultimatum to Melsmore Nigeria Limited over poor workers’ welfare, particularly the company’s non-compliance with the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and pension obligations.

In a statement signed by its President-General, Francis Bunu, the Union noted that Melsmore Marine Nigeria Limited operates within the maritime industry, and its employees are members of MWUN, as they perform core maritime operations.

Bunu, in the statement released through MWUN’s Head of Media, John Ikemefuna, recalled that the Union—through the office of its Secretary-General, Oniha Erazua—had demanded that Melsmore Marine Ltd provide evidence of a valid CBA and the enrollment of its workers in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), in compliance with national regulations, by registering with any licensed Pension Fund Administrator (PFA).

The Union lamented that the management of Melsmore Ltd has refused to provide the requested documents, thereby failing to comply with industry regulations and standards, as well as extant labour laws.

According to the statement: “This document request by the Union is intended to foster a stable and conducive work environment for both workers and employers and to ensure operations are less prone to regulatory interruptions.

“The Union is dismayed by the absolute refusal of Melsmore Ltd to comply with the requested documentation, despite numerous conciliatory efforts to engage the company on workers’ welfare. Therefore, the Union now demands that the most recent CBA and the remittance records of employees’ pensions to their respective PFAs be sent to MWUN.

“Melsmore’s failure to act has led the Union to conclude that the management has little regard for our cooperative stance toward the smooth running of its business in the sector.”

“In this light, Melsmore’s actions amount to deception and fraud, which have caused suspicion and unrest among the employees. The Union is gravely concerned that workers are being denied their statutory rights to proper pension remittances, which they are entitled to know and track.

“Therefore, MWUN has issued a 21-day ultimatum for Melsmore Nigeria Ltd to meet its demands or face industrial action, including the picketing of Melsmore’s offices and business locations nationwide.”