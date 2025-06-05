Manual filing of cases to stop in Lagos June 20 – FHC

Federal High Court

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–The Federal High Court, on Thursday, announced June 20 as the final date for manual filing of new cases in its Lagos Judicial Division.

The court, in a statement that was signed by its Chief Registrar, Sulaiman Amida Hassan, formally notified all legal practitioners that the e-filling platform will become operational in the Lagos Division with effect from June 23.

“It is to be noted that all cases instituted prior to the go-live date shall continue to be processed manually, until judgment is delivered and those matters finally disposed of.

“Any Lawyer who, either deliberately or inadvertently, understates the amount claimed, or incorrectly declares the number or type of documents filled, thereby causing an under-assessment of Prescribed fees, shall be liable to pay the balance due together with a penalty in the sum of ten thousand naira (N10,000) for each filling.

“To ensure a seamless transition, all legal practitioners are required to obtained their Legal Mail accounts before the go-live date, as possession of a legal mail address is a mandatory prerequisite for access to the e-filling platform.

“Lawyers can visit https://nigerianbar.ng and apply for their Legal Mail.

“Documents that require an oath must be submitted to the Court via the e-affidavit platform (https://affidavit.courts.gov.ng) and the deponent must appear before the Commissioner for Oaths for the administration of the oath.

“It shall be necessary for each Law Chamber to upload all relevant documents relating to its registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on the e-filling platform, while creating the Chambers’ profile.

“Instructional videos providing detailed guidance on the use of the e-filing platform are available on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@JITPO-com and these materials shall also be circulated via the Lawyers’ WhatsApp platform.

“Finally, a two-day interactive session on the e-filling system shall be convened during the week of 16th to 20th June, 2025. The precise date, time and venue shall be communicated in due course.

“All legal practitioners are enjoined to be guided accordingly and to ensure strict compliance,” the statement further read.