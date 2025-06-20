Man who breached security at presidential event in Kaduna has history of psychiatric illness – Police

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed that the man who breached security during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to the state is mentally unstable and acted out of emotional excitement, not with malicious intent.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 20, and signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, the Command identified the individual as Umar Mohammed, a resident of Anguwan Muazu in Kaduna South Local Government Area. The statement revealed that Umar has a documented history of psychiatric illness.

According to the police, Umar was among several enthusiastic supporters granted access to the Murtala Square venue for the presidential visit. Wearing APC-branded attire and carrying banners bearing images of the President and Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, he was initially calm before suddenly breaching the security barrier in an attempt to get closer to the President.

“He breached the protocol and jumped into the arena out of curiosity and excitement to catch a closer look at the President,” the statement explained. “He was immediately intercepted and arrested by security operatives stationed at the inner cordon.”

Upon interrogation, Umar reportedly said his action was driven by admiration and a long-standing desire to meet President Tinubu and Governor Sani. A thorough search of his person revealed no weapons or dangerous items.

Addressing the incident, Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, warned against politicizing the episode. He stated that a doctored version of the video had circulated online, deliberately misrepresenting the facts to mislead the public.

“It is important to note that the viral video was doctored and misrepresented with the intent to mislead the public and politicise the matter,” the statement read. “Those found culpable in the spread of this falsehood will be invited for questioning and prosecuted as necessary.”

CP Muhammad emphasized the Command’s dedication to safeguarding all residents and urged political actors to refrain from using such sensitive incidents for personal or partisan advantage.

The Command appealed to the public to disregard misinformation and continue to support the efforts of security agencies in maintaining peace and stability across the state.

Read the full statement:

“Kaduna Police Command issues Clarification on a Viral Video trending in social media Involving an Anxious Supporter During presidential visit to Kaduna State.

The Command wishes to set the record straight regarding the viral video showing a young supporter who attempted to approach restricted area, during a recent official function held in Murtala Square in Kaduna.

The individual in question is one Umar Mohammed, a native of Anguwan muazu in Kaduna. He was born with psychiatric disorders he is of unsound mind. He is an ardent supporter of mr. president and the Governor according to our findings. Nevertheless he was screened and admitted into the stadium as an APC supporter, wearing the standard campaign T-shirt and carrying banners bearing the images of the President and the Governor, like every other supporter screened and admitted into the Stadium by the event screening team.

According to our preliminary investigation it was revealed that , he was among the supporters standing in the designated area for the party supporters before he suddenly breached the protocol barge into the restricted perimeter fence and jumped into the Arena out of curiosity and excitement to catch a closer look at the President.

He was immediately blocked and arrested instantly by the inner cordon security. On interrogation he stated that he acted out of anxiety and emotional excitement, expressing a long-held desire to meet with the Governor and the president.

He was thoroughly searched and no incriminating item was found in his possession.

The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, CP Rabiu Muhammad, psc, mni, urges and warns mischief makers and members of the public to refrain from spreading falsehoods or politicising security matters for political gain.

It is also important to note that the viral video was doctored and misrepresented, with the intent to distort the true nature of the incident for political gain. The matter is under investigation and those spreading falsehoods will be invited for questioning and will be prosecuted if found culpable”.